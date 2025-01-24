Left Menu

Fatal Blast Rocks Maharashtra Ordnance Factory

A catastrophic blast at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district resulted in the deaths of eight individuals. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reported the incident, indicating ongoing search and rescue operations. Seven others are injured, with emergency services working to locate potentially trapped workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:42 IST
Fatal Blast Rocks Maharashtra Ordnance Factory
Nitin Gadkari Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic blast at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district claimed the lives of eight people on Friday, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. He noted that preliminary reports indicate seven others sustained injuries.

Authorities revealed that the explosion, which took place around 10:30 am in the LTP section of the factory, caused the roof of the unit to collapse. Search and rescue operations are underway, aiming to find any remaining individuals who might be trapped at the site.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that 13 to 14 workers had been trapped initially. District Collector Sanjay Kolte confirmed that six individuals were rescued, although one succumbed to injuries while the others are currently receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025