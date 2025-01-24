Fatal Blast Rocks Maharashtra Ordnance Factory
A catastrophic blast at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district resulted in the deaths of eight individuals. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reported the incident, indicating ongoing search and rescue operations. Seven others are injured, with emergency services working to locate potentially trapped workers.
A catastrophic blast at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district claimed the lives of eight people on Friday, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. He noted that preliminary reports indicate seven others sustained injuries.
Authorities revealed that the explosion, which took place around 10:30 am in the LTP section of the factory, caused the roof of the unit to collapse. Search and rescue operations are underway, aiming to find any remaining individuals who might be trapped at the site.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that 13 to 14 workers had been trapped initially. District Collector Sanjay Kolte confirmed that six individuals were rescued, although one succumbed to injuries while the others are currently receiving medical treatment.
