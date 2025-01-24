PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TO DELIVER SONA 2025 AT JOINT SITTING OF PARLIAMENT

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally requested Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, to convene a Joint Sitting of Parliament next month for the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The Joint Sitting will take place at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, 6 February 2025, starting at 19:00. This marks the first SONA of the seventh democratic Parliament.

Constitutional Mandate

The President's call for the sitting aligns with Section 84(2)(d) of the Constitution and Rule 13(1)(a) of the Joint Rules of Parliament, which empower the President to summon Parliament for a special session to address critical matters of national importance.

SONA’s Purpose and Significance

The State of the Nation Address is a key event in South Africa’s political calendar. It provides a platform for the President to:

Highlight the government’s achievements over the past year.

Acknowledge and address challenges faced by the country.

Outline key interventions for the coming financial year.

Set the tone for the parliamentary programme and policy direction for the year.

“This address marks the official start of the parliamentary programme and sets out the government's key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead,” Parliament said in a statement.

Preparations for SONA 2025

As the nation prepares for this significant event, measures are underway to ensure a seamless and inclusive experience:

Broadcasting: The event will be televised live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408) and streamed on Parliament's YouTube Channel, allowing South Africans from all walks of life to tune in.

Public Participation: Citizens are encouraged to engage with the proceedings and follow discussions on government plans for critical areas such as the economy, health, education, infrastructure, and national security.

Security and Logistics: As with past SONAs, security measures will be heightened to ensure the safety of attendees and the smooth operation of the event.

Expectations for SONA 2025

This year’s SONA is anticipated to address several pressing national issues, including:

Strategies for economic recovery and job creation.

Plans to address load-shedding and energy security.

Updates on infrastructure development projects.

Policy initiatives aimed at combating poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

Updates on healthcare and education reforms.

SONA 2025 promises to be a moment of reflection and projection, offering citizens a glimpse into the government’s priorities for building a better and more resilient South Africa.