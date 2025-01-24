Mysterious Death of Indian National at Nepalese Temple

An Indian national was found dead in a public waiting shelter near the Churiyamai Temple in Nepal's Bara district, according to local police sources on Friday.

Identified as 42-year-old Rudra Giri from Maharashtra, the deceased was discovered in Simara sub-metropolitan city on Thursday, police reported.

The cause of Giri's death remains undetermined, prompting police to launch a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

