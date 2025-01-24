Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Indian National at Nepalese Temple

An Indian national, Rudra Giri from Maharashtra, was discovered dead at a waiting shelter near Churiyamai Temple in Nepal's Bara district. The cause of death remains unknown. Local police have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:04 IST
  • Nepal

An Indian national was found dead in a public waiting shelter near the Churiyamai Temple in Nepal's Bara district, according to local police sources on Friday.

Identified as 42-year-old Rudra Giri from Maharashtra, the deceased was discovered in Simara sub-metropolitan city on Thursday, police reported.

The cause of Giri's death remains undetermined, prompting police to launch a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

