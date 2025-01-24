Heightened Vigil: Odisha Reinforces Coastal Security with New Board
The Odisha Police and Indian Coast Guard have agreed to establish a special board to enhance coastal security management. This board will facilitate collaboration between the two agencies, improve disaster preparedness, and deploy retired officers for better management through surveys and assessment along the 500 km state coastline.
To bolster security along its vast 500 km coastline, the Odisha Police and Indian Coast Guard are forming a special board, officials revealed on Friday. This initiative aims to enhance coastal surveillance and disaster preparedness through strengthened collaboration between the two agencies.
The decision emerged from a meeting led by Odisha DGP Y B Khurania and Coast Guard ADG Donny Michael. As part of the plan, officials announced coordinated surveys to evaluate security requirements. Retired Coast Guard and Navy officers will be enlisted for their expertise, contributing to more efficient coastal management.
Presently, Odisha's extensive coastline is protected through a multi-tier security system involving the Marine Police, Coast Guard, and Indian Navy. The newly proposed board is expected to streamline these efforts by identifying specific coastal security needs and ensuring their implementation, officials explained.
