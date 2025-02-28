Karnataka Ramps Up Surveillance After Bird Flu Cases Confirmed

Following the confirmation of bird flu cases in Ballari, Chikkaballapur, and Raichur districts, Karnataka's Health Department is intensifying its monitoring efforts, officials reported on Friday. The cases involve the H5N1 avian influenza among poultry birds.

Poultry deaths in Manvi taluk of Raichur, Chikkaballapur taluk of Chikkaballapur, and Sandur taluk of Ballari prompted the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services department to send samples to Bhopal's Central Laboratory, which confirmed the bird flu virus.

To counteract the outbreak, the Animal Husbandry department has initiated culling within a 3 km radius of affected areas and improved surveillance, with isolation facilities established in nearby hospitals. Officials urge the public not to panic as preventive measures are being effectively coordinated.

