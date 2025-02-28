Left Menu

Karnataka Steps Up Bird Flu Surveillance Amid Outbreak

In reaction to bird flu cases detected in certain districts of Karnataka, the Health Department is intensifying surveillance efforts. The avian influenza cases have been confirmed in poultry birds from multiple districts, prompting preventative measures such as culling and enhanced hospital readiness to manage potential outbreaks.

Updated: 28-02-2025 12:22 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Health Department of Karnataka has heightened its vigilance after bird flu cases were identified in districts including Ballari, Chikkaballapur, and Raichur. Officials announced the move on Friday, communicating a reinforced state-wide surveillance strategy.

Confirmed bird flu (H5N1 avian influenza) cases in poultry have sparked concerns across Manvi, Chikkaballapur, and Sandur taluks. Fortunately, no human infections have surfaced to date, according to a statement by health officials.

The Animal Husbandry department has commenced culling operations within a 3 km radius of outbreak sites and set up isolation facilities in nearby hospitals. Public reassurances have been issued, emphasizing coordinated preventive efforts by health and veterinary services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

