Rodrigue Petitot, a key figure in protests within French-ruled Martinique, is set to leave prison after receiving a one-year suspended sentence. The court's decision comes after his involvement in cost-of-living demonstrations deemed as trespassing on state property.

Petitot's actions included pressuring police to access the governor's residence and were judged to exceed acceptable limits of free speech. Supporters celebrated the ruling, seeing his liberation as a victory since he faced potential incarceration for up to 20 years.

His protests have stirred legislative responses, prompting parliament to pass a law targeting high living costs in French territories. This includes mandating financial transparency from businesses, driven by sentiments of injustice due to market control by a few influential families.

(With inputs from agencies.)