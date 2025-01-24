ICC Prepares for U.S. Sanctions Amid Israeli Arrest Warrant Controversy
The International Criminal Court (ICC) faces potential U.S. sanctions following its arrest warrants against Israeli leaders. The U.S. House has proposed a bill that could limit ICC's financial capabilities, adding strains to its operations. The court is taking measures to mitigate these impacts.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague is bracing for potential financial repercussions stemming from proposed U.S. sanctions.
The sanctions are a response to the ICC's arrest warrants for Israeli figures linked to Gaza conflicts. The U.S. House of Representatives seeks to sanction those prosecuting citizens of non-member countries like the U.S. and Israel.
With the possibility of significant financial constraints, the ICC is taking precautionary steps, including advance salary payments to staff, amid fears of restricted transactions, particularly with U.S.-affiliated banks and tech companies.
