ICC Prepares for U.S. Sanctions Amid Israeli Arrest Warrant Controversy

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague is bracing for potential financial repercussions stemming from proposed U.S. sanctions.

The sanctions are a response to the ICC's arrest warrants for Israeli figures linked to Gaza conflicts. The U.S. House of Representatives seeks to sanction those prosecuting citizens of non-member countries like the U.S. and Israel.

With the possibility of significant financial constraints, the ICC is taking precautionary steps, including advance salary payments to staff, amid fears of restricted transactions, particularly with U.S.-affiliated banks and tech companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)