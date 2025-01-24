Federal Agencies Dismantling DEI Initiatives Following Executive Order

In a sweeping move indicative of changing federal policy, several U.S. agencies have embarked on significant alterations to their digital content, stripping pages catered to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This follows President Donald Trump's executive mandate aiming to curtail DEI initiatives across federal bodies.

Key departments, including the Office of Personnel Management and the State Department, have removed website sections dedicated to DEI, resulting in errors and archived notes where information once existed. Notably affected was a page for the Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity, established in the Biden era.

The Education Department also reacted by eliminating or archiving over 200 guidance documents designed to foster diversity in schools, aligning with terms in Trump's order to abolish training agreements worth more than $2.6 million. The action dismantled entities such as the Diversity & Inclusion Council and retracted Obama's and Biden's DEI policies.

