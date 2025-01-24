Dr. Jitendra Singh Unveils 'Vision India Techade' at Technology Dialogue 2025

Speaking at the “Technology Dialogue 2025” hosted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, unveiled “Vision India Techade”, charting India’s path toward global technological leadership. The vision encompasses harnessing innovation and technology as pivotal tools for addressing global challenges like climate change, public health crises, and economic development.

Dr. Jitendra Singh reaffirmed that science and technology will serve as the foundation of India’s ambition to become a global hub for innovation. Noting the government’s initiatives, such as the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), National Quantum Mission, and the India AI Mission, he declared that the 2020s would be India’s “Techade.”

India’s Global Tech Leadership and Strategic Collaborations

“Strategic international collaborations are key to cementing India’s position as a global technology leader,” Dr. Singh said, stressing partnerships with like-minded nations to drive advancements in quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and green hydrogen technologies.

He highlighted India’s role as a co-chair in the upcoming Summit for Action on Artificial Intelligence in France and its leadership in the United Nations’ International Year of Quantum Science and Technology 2025. The minister emphasized creating equitable global partnerships that position India as an integral player in the global value chain.

Integrating Cross-Sectoral Synergies

Dr. Singh called for fostering cross-sectoral synergies, such as combining AI with biotechnology or leveraging quantum computing for secure communications, to maximize societal and economic benefits. He underscored the importance of ethical technology governance, responsible innovation, and strengthening intellectual property frameworks to attract foreign investments and promote equitable sharing of technological advances.

India's Startup Ecosystem and Diaspora's Contribution

India’s vibrant startup ecosystem, now home to over 100 unicorns, was highlighted as a driving force for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in frontier technologies. Dr. Singh also discussed initiatives like the VAIBHAV Summit and the OCI Scientist Scheme, which foster connections between the Indian diaspora and domestic stakeholders, encouraging co-innovation and capacity-building.

“Our startup environment is not just about innovation but about inclusive and sustainable development,” Dr. Singh remarked, noting how India’s policy environment has made it a magnet for technological investment.

Technology for Sustainable Growth

India’s contributions to global technology governance include initiatives promoting the responsible use of transformative technologies. Dr. Singh emphasized integrating technology with sustainable development goals to ensure global progress benefits all sections of society.

“India’s technological journey is about contributing meaningfully to global progress while ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth,” the Minister concluded.

Focus on International Technology Engagement

The event also discussed priorities for India’s International Technology Engagement Framework (ITEF), gathering insights from global dignitaries, industry leaders, and academics. The dialogue emphasized fostering global collaborations, encouraging capacity-building, and advancing technology-driven solutions to shared challenges.

Expanded Vision

India is poised to take a transformative role in shaping the future of technology, driven by its immense talent pool, dynamic startups, and robust global partnerships. Dr. Singh declared that Vision India Techade would not only position India as a leader in innovation but also empower the country to contribute effectively to solving pressing global challenges while achieving national growth ambitions.

The event concluded with a call for concerted efforts by policymakers, scientists, and industries to transform India into a technology superpower by 2030.