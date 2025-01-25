Left Menu

US Aid Freeze Threatens Global Projects: Humanitarian Concerns Grow

The US State Department has halted most foreign aid funding, excluding food programs and military aid to Israel and Egypt. This move impacts global health, education, and development projects. The prolonged review process aligns with President Trump's policies, sparking immediate operational shutdowns in aid organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 01:45 IST
US Aid Freeze Threatens Global Projects: Humanitarian Concerns Grow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US State Department has made a significant move by suspending new funding for the majority of foreign aid programs. This action makes exceptions only for humanitarian food initiatives and military aid directed to Israel and Egypt, while countless other global projects face uncertainty.

This sweeping directive, as obtained by The Associated Press in a global cable to US embassies, demands an immediate halt to any new government spending. This effectively places a restriction on aid projects, constraining them to continue only until their current funds are exhausted.

The urgency of this directive has led some prominent aid agencies to interpret it as a stop-work order, potentially requiring many to halt operations to avoid incurring further expenses. The freeze is part of President Trump's broader pledge to align foreign assistance with US interests, and a thorough review is underway to determine future program alignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025