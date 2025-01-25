US Aid Freeze Threatens Global Projects: Humanitarian Concerns Grow

The US State Department has made a significant move by suspending new funding for the majority of foreign aid programs. This action makes exceptions only for humanitarian food initiatives and military aid directed to Israel and Egypt, while countless other global projects face uncertainty.

This sweeping directive, as obtained by The Associated Press in a global cable to US embassies, demands an immediate halt to any new government spending. This effectively places a restriction on aid projects, constraining them to continue only until their current funds are exhausted.

The urgency of this directive has led some prominent aid agencies to interpret it as a stop-work order, potentially requiring many to halt operations to avoid incurring further expenses. The freeze is part of President Trump's broader pledge to align foreign assistance with US interests, and a thorough review is underway to determine future program alignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)