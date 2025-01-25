Left Menu

Hunt for Europe's Most Wanted: Dutch Fugitive Hiding in Sierra Leone

Convicted cocaine smuggler Jos Leijdekkers, aged 33, has evaded capture and been residing in Sierra Leone for six months. Sentenced in absentia to 24 years, Dutch authorities prioritize his extradition to the Netherlands. The case remains under investigation with officials unable to disclose further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 03:14 IST
Convicted cocaine smuggler Jos Leijdekkers, one of Europe's most wanted fugitives, has been discovered living in Sierra Leone for the past six months, according to the Dutch prosecutors' office.

At 33, Leijdekkers was convicted in absentia and sentenced to 24 years by a Rotterdam court for smuggling over 7 tonnes of cocaine. He is one of the Netherlands' most sought-after criminals.

Efforts by police and prosecutors to extradite him to the Netherlands are ongoing. Authorities, however, remain tight-lipped on specific details due to the ongoing investigation, as confirmed by spokesperson Wim de Bruin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

