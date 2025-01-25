Supreme Court to Rule on Controversial Religious Charter School in Oklahoma
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to review a culture war dispute over the opening of the nation's first publicly funded religious charter school in Oklahoma. The state's top court had previously invalidated the school for violating the First Amendment's establishment clause.
The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a contentious case concerning the establishment of the United States' first publicly funded religious charter school in Oklahoma. This decision follows an Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling that overturned the approval of the Catholic Church's application to open the school, claiming it violated First Amendment rights.
This case underscores the ongoing debate about the allocation of public funds to religious entities, particularly in education. In recent years, the conservative-majority high court has shown a willingness to support religious involvement in public schools, as evidenced by initiatives like Louisiana's mandate for classroom displays of the Ten Commandments.
The case is expected to be argued in late April, with a decision anticipated by early summer. Notably, Justice Amy Coney Barrett has recused herself from participating. This legal battle has also put Oklahoma's Republican Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Gentner Drummond at odds, with differing views on the school's constitutionality.
