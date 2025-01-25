Supreme Court Revisits Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea Amidst Controversy
The Supreme Court will hear Tahir Hussain's plea for interim bail to campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls. Having faced a split verdict earlier, the hearing is set for January 28. Hussain, accused in the February 2020 Delhi riots, seeks release despite serious allegations against him.
The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on Tahir Hussain's plea for interim bail on January 28, 2023, allowing him to engage in upcoming Assembly election campaigns. Previously, his request faced a split decision, with Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah offering differing opinions.
Hussain, a former Delhi councillor, faces serious charges linked to the February 2020 Delhi riots, including allegations of involvement in a violent outbreak that led to multiple fatalities. The Delhi High Court previously denied his request for interim bail, highlighting the severity of the accusations and existing custody related to money laundering and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Justice Sanjiv Khanna is tasked with forming a new bench to resolve the issue, following the previous judges' split verdict. The decision carries significant implications for Hussain's political aspirations and the wider legal handling of riot-related offenses.
