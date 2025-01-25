Left Menu

Captured Soldiers Released Amid Fragile Ceasefire in Gaza

Hamas handed over four captive Israeli female soldiers to the Red Cross in Gaza City, marking a step in the fragile ceasefire with Israel. In exchange, Israel planned to release 200 Palestinian prisoners. The event is part of efforts to end the deadliest conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:27 IST
Captured Soldiers Released Amid Fragile Ceasefire in Gaza
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

On a tense Saturday in Gaza City, Hamas handed over four Israeli female soldiers to the Red Cross, parading them before a massive crowd in Palestine Square. The spectacle marked a pivotal moment in a delicate ceasefire agreement holding between Israel and the militant group.

The hostages, smiling and showing thumbs-up, appeared on stage under the watchful eye of militants. As they were whisked away to awaiting Red Cross vehicles, the jubilant crowd in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square erupted with cheers as they closely followed the drama on a big screen.

The exchange is part of a broader truce effort after the conflict's inception on October 7, 2023. Hamas had attacked, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. The recent developments aim to wind down escalating tensions, paving the way for aid and potential resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025