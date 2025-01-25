Captured Soldiers Released Amid Fragile Ceasefire in Gaza

On a tense Saturday in Gaza City, Hamas handed over four Israeli female soldiers to the Red Cross, parading them before a massive crowd in Palestine Square. The spectacle marked a pivotal moment in a delicate ceasefire agreement holding between Israel and the militant group.

The hostages, smiling and showing thumbs-up, appeared on stage under the watchful eye of militants. As they were whisked away to awaiting Red Cross vehicles, the jubilant crowd in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square erupted with cheers as they closely followed the drama on a big screen.

The exchange is part of a broader truce effort after the conflict's inception on October 7, 2023. Hamas had attacked, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. The recent developments aim to wind down escalating tensions, paving the way for aid and potential resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)