Hamas to Release Israeli Hostage in Gaza Next Week

Hamas has announced that they will release Israeli civilian Arbel Yehud, currently held hostage in the Gaza Strip, next Saturday. This comes after Israel stated she should have been released earlier. Hamas communicated this decision through mediators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:39 IST
Hamas to Release Israeli Hostage in Gaza Next Week
Hamas has confirmed the release of Arbel Yehud, an Israeli civilian held as a hostage in the Gaza Strip, for next Saturday.

The announcement was made through mediators following Israel's assertion that Yehud should have been freed sooner, specifically on the prior Saturday.

This development underscores ongoing diplomatic efforts between the involved parties to secure the freedom of hostages.

