TMC Challenges Modi: Release White Paper on Bengal Fund Allocation

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) responded sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations of fund misappropriation in West Bengal. TMC demanded a white paper on fund allocations since BJP's 2021 electoral defeat. The party criticized Modi's claims and questioned BJP's selective exoneration of leaders from corruption charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed rebuttal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi release a white paper on fund allocations to West Bengal, following his allegations of financial misappropriation by the state's ruling party.

Addressing a rally in Malda, North Bengal, Modi accused the TMC of siphoning central funds intended for the state's poor and backward communities, labeling the Mamata Banerjee-led government as "cruel and heartless". He called for a "true change" in Bengal's political landscape in the upcoming assembly elections.

In response, TMC accused the Modi government of blocking funds for rural housing and questioned the integrity of BJP leaders adopting an "automatic cleanse" after joining the party. TMC highlighted the decision of the state to fund housing projects independently due to the alleged central blockade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

