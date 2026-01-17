TMC Challenges Modi: Release White Paper on Bengal Fund Allocation

In a pointed rebuttal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi release a white paper on fund allocations to West Bengal, following his allegations of financial misappropriation by the state's ruling party.

Addressing a rally in Malda, North Bengal, Modi accused the TMC of siphoning central funds intended for the state's poor and backward communities, labeling the Mamata Banerjee-led government as "cruel and heartless". He called for a "true change" in Bengal's political landscape in the upcoming assembly elections.

In response, TMC accused the Modi government of blocking funds for rural housing and questioned the integrity of BJP leaders adopting an "automatic cleanse" after joining the party. TMC highlighted the decision of the state to fund housing projects independently due to the alleged central blockade.

(With inputs from agencies.)