India Urged to Act for Crew's Release from Iran

Mukesh Mehta, father of an engineer detained in Iran, urges Indian authorities to secure the release of his son, Ketan, and other crew members of the oil tanker MT Valiant Roar. The Indian Embassy is actively seeking consular access and pressing for diplomatic resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:57 IST
Mukesh Mehta, the father of Ketan Mehta, one of the 16 Indian crew members detained in Iran, is calling for urgent intervention from Indian authorities to secure their release. Ketan was serving as the 3rd Engineer on the oil tanker MT Valiant Roar when it was seized by Iranian forces at Bandar Abbas Port.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran is actively pursuing consular access to the detained crew while pressing Iranian authorities for a swift resolution. The Consulate in Bandar Abbas has been in continuous communication with Iranian officials since mid-December, emphasizing the urgent need for diplomatic action.

With the case expected to undergo judicial proceedings in Iran, the mission remains committed to ensuring the safe return of the crew. Mukesh Mehta expresses his family's distress, clarifying that his son was working legally and requesting prompt intervention from the Government of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

