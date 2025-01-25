Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israeli Troops Extend Stay in South Lebanon

The Israeli army has warned residents of several Lebanese villages against returning to their homes due to the extended presence of Israeli forces, breaking a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. Tensions remain high as both sides accuse each other of violations and procrastination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that further strains regional tensions, the Israeli army has openly cautioned residents of numerous Lebanese villages against returning to their homes. This advisory comes as Israeli forces prepare to remain in southern Lebanon beyond a scheduled Sunday deadline, following claims that Lebanon has not upheld its end of a ceasefire agreement.

The U.S.-mediated ceasefire, which ended last year's conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, mandated the withdrawal of Israeli troops as Lebanese forces replaced Hezbollah's presence in the region. Despite this, Israel declared on Friday it would extend its military stay due to alleged non-compliance by Lebanon, sparking outcry from the Lebanese state.

Amidst these developments, the Lebanese military has accused Israel of delaying tactics. Highlighting the hazards including mines and unexploded ordnance, it urges Lebanese citizens to postpone returning to affected areas. Concurrently, the White House advocates for a short ceasefire extension to defuse mounting hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

