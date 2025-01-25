Gang Member Arrested in Mosque Survey Violence: Police Solve Sambhal's Double Murder

Police in Uttar Pradesh have apprehended Waris, accused of murdering two individuals amid disturbances linked to a mosque survey in Sambhal district last November. This arrest marks a significant development in the investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra confirmed Waris, a resident of Khagghu Sarai area under Nakhasa police station, was detained. During the conflict over a court-commanded survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, Waris allegedly opened fire at police officers, resulting in serious charges.

The accused, reportedly an active member of the Sariq Sata gang, received firearms from the group for the riot. A search continues for other gang members as police intensify efforts following the violence that led to multiple casualties on November 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)