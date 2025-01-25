A Vision for Unified Governance: President Murmu's Inspiring Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended President Droupadi Murmu's Republic Day eve address, calling it 'inspiring'.

President Murmu's speech emphasized the 'one nation, one election' initiative, which she claims can enhance governance by promoting consistency, reducing policy paralysis, and lowering financial burdens on the state.

Murmu also focused on eliminating colonial remnants, pointing to the replacement of outdated British-era laws with new modern legislation, as part of the government's mission to advance national progress.

