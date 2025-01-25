Left Menu

A Vision for Unified Governance: President Murmu's Inspiring Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised President Droupadi Murmu's Republic Day address as inspiring. Murmu advocated for the 'one nation, one election' concept, aimed at improving governance. She also highlighted replacing colonial-era laws with modern legislation, aligning with efforts to advance national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended President Droupadi Murmu's Republic Day eve address, calling it 'inspiring'.

President Murmu's speech emphasized the 'one nation, one election' initiative, which she claims can enhance governance by promoting consistency, reducing policy paralysis, and lowering financial burdens on the state.

Murmu also focused on eliminating colonial remnants, pointing to the replacement of outdated British-era laws with new modern legislation, as part of the government's mission to advance national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

