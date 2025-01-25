Ceasefire Tensions: Israel's Prolonged Presence in South Lebanon
Tensions rise as Israel's military orders displaced Lebanese to avoid border villages amid delayed withdrawal beyond the ceasefire deadline. Accusations of procrastination surface, highlighting the fragile state of agreements involving Hezbollah's disarmament and Lebanese army's deployment. Diplomatic efforts intensify to uphold and fully implement withdrawal terms.
Tensions have escalated as the Israeli army instructed thousands of displaced Lebanese not to return to border villages, citing an extended military presence in South Lebanon beyond the Sunday withdrawal deadline.
The withdrawal was a key part of a ceasefire agreement, brokered by the US and France, intended to end the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, requiring both a disarmament of Hezbollah forces and Lebanese army deployment. Israel claims these conditions remain unmet.
Accusations of procrastination by Lebanon's military have surfaced, as global diplomatic circles, including French President Macron, strive to maintain the delicate ceasefire and ensure full compliance with the withdrawal terms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
