Left Menu

Saving TikTok: Oracle's Role in the Trump Administration's Tech Strategy

The Trump administration is crafting a plan to secure TikTok's operations through Oracle and investors. ByteDance would keep a stake, and Oracle manages data oversight. Deal terms are variable, with ByteDance's U.S. investors involved. Oracle and White House discussions continue against data security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 07:08 IST
Saving TikTok: Oracle's Role in the Trump Administration's Tech Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is strategizing to save TikTok by involving software giant Oracle and an investment consortium in overseeing the app's U.S. operations. Sources informed Reuters that the plan, although not final, would see ByteDance retain ownership while Oracle assumes control over data management, infrastructure, and updates.

The proposed terms of this initiative are still in motion and might encompass different regions alongside U.S. operations. Reports from NPR indicate ongoing discussions for TikTok's global operations. Neither Oracle nor the White House have issued statements as negotiations advance.

Significant U.S.-based investors in ByteDance like Sequoia, General Atlantic, and KKR are expected to partake in the deal. While Oracle will address national security concerns, other potential buyers, such as Mr. Beast and Frank McCourt's group, are reportedly not in discussions. The resolution aims to secure TikTok under Oracle's stewardship amid prior concerns about Chinese government involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025