Saving TikTok: Oracle's Role in the Trump Administration's Tech Strategy

The Trump administration is strategizing to save TikTok by involving software giant Oracle and an investment consortium in overseeing the app's U.S. operations. Sources informed Reuters that the plan, although not final, would see ByteDance retain ownership while Oracle assumes control over data management, infrastructure, and updates.

The proposed terms of this initiative are still in motion and might encompass different regions alongside U.S. operations. Reports from NPR indicate ongoing discussions for TikTok's global operations. Neither Oracle nor the White House have issued statements as negotiations advance.

Significant U.S.-based investors in ByteDance like Sequoia, General Atlantic, and KKR are expected to partake in the deal. While Oracle will address national security concerns, other potential buyers, such as Mr. Beast and Frank McCourt's group, are reportedly not in discussions. The resolution aims to secure TikTok under Oracle's stewardship amid prior concerns about Chinese government involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)