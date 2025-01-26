Andhra Pradesh's Demographic Management Strategy: A Vision for Swarna Andhra 2047
Andhra Pradesh is developing a 'demographic management' policy to address issues of a shrinking workforce, aging population, and changing family dynamics. This plan will include investments in healthcare and social security, reflecting a commitment to reversing financial mismanagement by the previous regime and aiming for substantial economic growth by 2047.
The state of Andhra Pradesh announced a new policy focused on 'demographic management' to tackle the challenges of a shrinking workforce, an aging population, and evolving family dynamics, as revealed by Governor S Abdul Nazeer during the Republic Day celebrations in Vijayawada.
The government aims to counter these demographic shifts by implementing a comprehensive roadmap involving healthcare investment, the development of inclusive social security schemes, and the enhancement of community-based support systems. This strategy underscores a pivotal shift from the previous administration's financial mismanagement and sets the course for projected economic growth.
Governor Nazeer emphasized a future where Andhra Pradesh's economy is poised to quintuple by 2047, driven by transformative policies in sectors like water management and agriculture, alongside Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's vision for a modern, technologically-advanced agricultural landscape.
