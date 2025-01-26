Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Demographic Management Strategy: A Vision for Swarna Andhra 2047

Andhra Pradesh is developing a 'demographic management' policy to address issues of a shrinking workforce, aging population, and changing family dynamics. This plan will include investments in healthcare and social security, reflecting a commitment to reversing financial mismanagement by the previous regime and aiming for substantial economic growth by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:50 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Demographic Management Strategy: A Vision for Swarna Andhra 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Andhra Pradesh announced a new policy focused on 'demographic management' to tackle the challenges of a shrinking workforce, an aging population, and evolving family dynamics, as revealed by Governor S Abdul Nazeer during the Republic Day celebrations in Vijayawada.

The government aims to counter these demographic shifts by implementing a comprehensive roadmap involving healthcare investment, the development of inclusive social security schemes, and the enhancement of community-based support systems. This strategy underscores a pivotal shift from the previous administration's financial mismanagement and sets the course for projected economic growth.

Governor Nazeer emphasized a future where Andhra Pradesh's economy is poised to quintuple by 2047, driven by transformative policies in sectors like water management and agriculture, alongside Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's vision for a modern, technologically-advanced agricultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025