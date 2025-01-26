Andhra Pradesh's Demographic Management Strategy: A Vision for Swarna Andhra 2047

The state of Andhra Pradesh announced a new policy focused on 'demographic management' to tackle the challenges of a shrinking workforce, an aging population, and evolving family dynamics, as revealed by Governor S Abdul Nazeer during the Republic Day celebrations in Vijayawada.

The government aims to counter these demographic shifts by implementing a comprehensive roadmap involving healthcare investment, the development of inclusive social security schemes, and the enhancement of community-based support systems. This strategy underscores a pivotal shift from the previous administration's financial mismanagement and sets the course for projected economic growth.

Governor Nazeer emphasized a future where Andhra Pradesh's economy is poised to quintuple by 2047, driven by transformative policies in sectors like water management and agriculture, alongside Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's vision for a modern, technologically-advanced agricultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)