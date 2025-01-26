Restoration of Statehood: A Constitutional Right for Jammu and Kashmir
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary emphasized the constitutional right to restore statehood and special status in Jammu and Kashmir as pivotal for peace and progress. Highlighting the emotional and developmental significance, he asserted the government's commitment to these demands and addressing unemployment in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent appeal for constitutional rights, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary reiterated the demand for the restoration of statehood and special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a remembrance ceremony, Chaudhary underscored these issues as vital for the region's peace and development.
Addressing reporters, Chaudhary drew attention to the disparities, noting that other Indian states enjoy special constitutional provisions. He emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir had a distinct status, historically granted, and that the demand for its reinstatement remains unwavering among the populace.
Chaudhary highlighted the societal impact of the territory's status downgrade, expressing concern over the resultant loss of self-esteem. He assured that restoring statehood could rejuvenate public confidence and spur development, affirming the government's role in this cause and addressing rising unemployment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
