Left Menu

Restoration of Statehood: A Constitutional Right for Jammu and Kashmir

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary emphasized the constitutional right to restore statehood and special status in Jammu and Kashmir as pivotal for peace and progress. Highlighting the emotional and developmental significance, he asserted the government's commitment to these demands and addressing unemployment in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:25 IST
Restoration of Statehood: A Constitutional Right for Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal for constitutional rights, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary reiterated the demand for the restoration of statehood and special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a remembrance ceremony, Chaudhary underscored these issues as vital for the region's peace and development.

Addressing reporters, Chaudhary drew attention to the disparities, noting that other Indian states enjoy special constitutional provisions. He emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir had a distinct status, historically granted, and that the demand for its reinstatement remains unwavering among the populace.

Chaudhary highlighted the societal impact of the territory's status downgrade, expressing concern over the resultant loss of self-esteem. He assured that restoring statehood could rejuvenate public confidence and spur development, affirming the government's role in this cause and addressing rising unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025