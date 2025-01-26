Autorickshaw Driver's Harrowing Tale Earns Republic Day Honor
An autorickshaw driver from Uttar Pradesh, Rakesh Kumar Soni, was invited as a special guest to the Republic Day event after recounting his harassment by a traffic police officer. The district magistrate extended the invitation to restore Soni's dignity following a public appeal.
An autorickshaw driver named Rakesh Kumar Soni was invited as a special guest to celebrate Republic Day in Uttar Pradesh, following a complaint of police harassment.
Soni alleged that a traffic officer, Ishwar Singh, hit his vehicle and abused him during a traffic jam on December 30. His plea for justice went unheeded until he brought the issue before the new district magistrate, Jitendra Pratap Singh, who decided to intervene.
In recognition of his ordeal, Soni received an official invitation from the magistrate to restore his dignity, highlighting the fundamental rights owed to every citizen.
