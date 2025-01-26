Left Menu

Iran Arrests 13 Baha'is Over Allegations of Proselytizing, Sparking International Outrage

Iranian authorities have arrested 13 members of the banned Baha’i faith in Isfahan, accusing them of proselytizing to children and adolescents. The Revolutionary Guards' intelligence unit, in a statement released on Saturday through state media

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:36 IST
Iran Arrests 13 Baha'is Over Allegations of Proselytizing, Sparking International Outrage
Representative Image

Iranian authorities have arrested 13 members of the banned Baha’i faith in Isfahan, accusing them of proselytizing to children and adolescents. The Revolutionary Guards' intelligence unit, in a statement released on Saturday through state media, claimed the individuals were engaged in activities that "illegally promoted ideological deviation" by working with young people. However, no further details were provided on the exact nature of the allegations.

The Baha'i International Community (BIC), which advocates for the rights of Baha'is worldwide, strongly condemned the arrests. The organization clarified that the detained women were simply conducting children's classes, comparing the situation to arresting individuals for teaching Sunday school.

Simin Fahandej, the Baha’i International Community’s representative to the UN in Geneva, denounced the arrests, calling them an unjustified crackdown on innocent individuals. The incident has once again drawn attention to the persecution faced by Baha'is in Iran, a religious minority that has long been targeted by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025