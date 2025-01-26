Iran Arrests 13 Baha'is Over Allegations of Proselytizing, Sparking International Outrage

Iranian authorities have arrested 13 members of the banned Baha’i faith in Isfahan, accusing them of proselytizing to children and adolescents. The Revolutionary Guards' intelligence unit, in a statement released on Saturday through state media, claimed the individuals were engaged in activities that "illegally promoted ideological deviation" by working with young people. However, no further details were provided on the exact nature of the allegations.

The Baha'i International Community (BIC), which advocates for the rights of Baha'is worldwide, strongly condemned the arrests. The organization clarified that the detained women were simply conducting children's classes, comparing the situation to arresting individuals for teaching Sunday school.

Simin Fahandej, the Baha’i International Community’s representative to the UN in Geneva, denounced the arrests, calling them an unjustified crackdown on innocent individuals. The incident has once again drawn attention to the persecution faced by Baha'is in Iran, a religious minority that has long been targeted by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)