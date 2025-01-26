Breakthrough in Hostage Negotiations: Arbel Yehud's Release Imminent
An Islamic Jihad official announced that Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud will be released before the upcoming hostages-prisoners exchange. This decision was confirmed following successful mediation efforts.
An Islamic Jihad official has confirmed to Reuters that Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud is set to be released ahead of the next hostages-prisoners exchange.
The announcement came as a result of intensive mediation efforts, according to the official who wished to remain anonymous.
This development marks a significant breakthrough in ongoing negotiations.
