Breakthrough in Hostage Negotiations: Arbel Yehud's Release Imminent

An Islamic Jihad official announced that Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud will be released before the upcoming hostages-prisoners exchange. This decision was confirmed following successful mediation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An Islamic Jihad official has confirmed to Reuters that Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud is set to be released ahead of the next hostages-prisoners exchange.

The announcement came as a result of intensive mediation efforts, according to the official who wished to remain anonymous.

This development marks a significant breakthrough in ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

