Tensions Rise as US-Iran Negotiations Hang in the Balance Amid Ongoing Protests

The US President, Donald Trump, revealed possible discussions with Iran amidst his recent threats, as the Islamic Republic faces mounting protests leading to significant casualties. Iran, yet to acknowledge Trump's comments, previously cautioned that US military and Israel could become targets if the US uses force.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 544 individuals have lost their lives in the demonstrations, which have also led to the arrest of over 10,600 protesters. Information dissemination has been challenged by restricted internet and communication services in Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran saw tens of thousands of government supporters demonstrating in Tehran, countering the protests. The Iranian administration continues to portray these gatherings as successes over the unrest, even as international voices, including Germany and China, weigh in on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)