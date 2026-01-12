Left Menu

Tensions Rise as US-Iran Negotiations Hang in the Balance Amid Ongoing Protests

US President Donald Trump announced potential negotiations with Iran following threats of a strike, amid increasing deaths from ongoing protests. Iran has not yet responded, while reports indicate over 544 people, including 496 protesters, have died. Demonstrations continue, with Iran issuing warnings to deter participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Duarte | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:35 IST
Tensions Rise as US-Iran Negotiations Hang in the Balance Amid Ongoing Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US President, Donald Trump, revealed possible discussions with Iran amidst his recent threats, as the Islamic Republic faces mounting protests leading to significant casualties. Iran, yet to acknowledge Trump's comments, previously cautioned that US military and Israel could become targets if the US uses force.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 544 individuals have lost their lives in the demonstrations, which have also led to the arrest of over 10,600 protesters. Information dissemination has been challenged by restricted internet and communication services in Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran saw tens of thousands of government supporters demonstrating in Tehran, countering the protests. The Iranian administration continues to portray these gatherings as successes over the unrest, even as international voices, including Germany and China, weigh in on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
African Coaches Making History at Africa Cup of Nations

African Coaches Making History at Africa Cup of Nations

 Global
2
Sports Frenzy: Thrilling Triumphs, Surprising Signings, and Olympic Dreams

Sports Frenzy: Thrilling Triumphs, Surprising Signings, and Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
FTSE 100 Hits Record Close Amidst Market Turmoil and Resource Rally

FTSE 100 Hits Record Close Amidst Market Turmoil and Resource Rally

 Global
4
Tragic Blaze Engulfs Solan: Lives Lost, Families Displaced

Tragic Blaze Engulfs Solan: Lives Lost, Families Displaced

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026