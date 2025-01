Political Turbulence: A Snapshot of Trump's Controversial Policies

In a dramatic move, TV host Dr. Phil joined ICE agents in Chicago, lending his support to President Trump's ongoing deportation agenda. Known for his mental health-focused TV show, Dr. Phil's participation underscores the program's increasing sociopolitical dimensions.

Vice President JD Vance voiced discontent, labeling U.S. intelligence services as 'out of control'. He defended Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's pick for leading intelligence roles, amidst claims of bureaucratic overreach, as part of a broader critique of administrative processes.

The Trump administration faces backlash over foreign aid allocation, following a directive to USAID workers under Trump's 'America First' policy. Simultaneous domestic criticisms arise from high-profile firings, immigration strategies, and contentious tariffs placed on Colombia as part of broader legislative maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)