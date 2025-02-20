Trump Questions USAID's $21M Aid to India Amid Voter Turnout Controversy

Former President Donald Trump has once more raised questions about the Biden administration's allocation of $21 million towards enhancing voter turnout in India. Speaking at Miami's FII PRIORITY Summit, Trump insinuated that this financial decision aimed at supporting electoral outcomes contrary to American interests.

Trump's commentary emerges amidst reports that the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, highlighted USAID's contribution to India's Election Commission, sparking debates about the necessity and implications of such foreign expenditure. Trump's remarks also drew parallels to other international financial commitments previously undertaken by the U.S.

In defense of his position, Trump provided attendees with examples of overseas spending schemes initiated before his presidency. Emphasizing the need for fiscal responsibility, he criticized ongoing foreign aid, citing already withdrawn commitments like the controversial voter turnout funding in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)