U.S. Foreign Aid Halts Threaten Amazon Conservation Efforts

U.S. foreign aid budget freezes have put numerous Amazon conservation efforts at risk, threatening Indigenous projects aimed at combating deforestation and coca cultivation. The halt affects satellite monitoring of deforestation, substitution of coca plants, and sustainable economic ventures, raising concerns over long-term environmental and societal impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:32 IST
U.S. foreign aid freezes have cast uncertainty over numerous Amazon conservation projects, leaving communities vulnerable to increased deforestation and coca cultivation, according to Peruvian Indigenous leader Francisco Hernandez Cayetano.

The January executive order by President Donald Trump suspends billions in aid, jeopardizing years of progress in environmental protection and Indigenous project governance. USAID-funded initiatives equipped communities to combat illicit activities and prompted substantial deforestation reductions.

Despite a recent court ruling to restore aid, the long-term outlook remains unclear amid criticisms and challenges. Indigenous spokespeople emphasize urgent financial needs to maintain their efforts against environmental threats exacerbated by drug trafficking and illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

