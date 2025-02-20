U.S. Foreign Aid Halts Threaten Amazon Conservation Efforts

U.S. foreign aid freezes have cast uncertainty over numerous Amazon conservation projects, leaving communities vulnerable to increased deforestation and coca cultivation, according to Peruvian Indigenous leader Francisco Hernandez Cayetano.

The January executive order by President Donald Trump suspends billions in aid, jeopardizing years of progress in environmental protection and Indigenous project governance. USAID-funded initiatives equipped communities to combat illicit activities and prompted substantial deforestation reductions.

Despite a recent court ruling to restore aid, the long-term outlook remains unclear amid criticisms and challenges. Indigenous spokespeople emphasize urgent financial needs to maintain their efforts against environmental threats exacerbated by drug trafficking and illegal activities.

