Left Menu

Rebuilding Resilience: The Struggle and Spirit of Kibbutz Manara

Kibbutz Manara, located near the Lebanese border, was severely affected during the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The community's residents face challenges in returning to their damaged homes amid insecurity. Efforts focus on rehabilitation and ensuring the kibbutz's future as a resilient community symbolizing Israel's border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kibbutz | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:11 IST
Rebuilding Resilience: The Struggle and Spirit of Kibbutz Manara

Kibbutz Manara, nestled on the northern border of Israel, found itself in the crossfire of the intense conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The proximity to Lebanon made it a key target, leading to significant destruction caused by rockets and explosive drones, rendering many homes in rubble.

With a ceasefire tentatively holding, the 300 residents of Manara, many still displaced, are cautiously considering their return. The government evacuated them, alongside 60,000 others from border communities, amid fears of Hezbollah attacks. Manara's spirit, however, remains unbroken, with some residents already engaged in efforts to rebuild their lives.

Despite challenges such as substantial infrastructure damage and concerns over safety, community leaders like Igor Abramovich emphasize resilience. Plans are underway to restore the kibbutz, highlighting its importance as a bastion of Israeli frontier life. The future of Manara, while uncertain, is a testament to the enduring spirit of its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025