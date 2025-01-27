Left Menu

Supreme Court Probes Educational Access for Rohingya Refugee Children

The Supreme Court examined a petition regarding the educational rights of Rohingya refugee children. An NGO sought the admission of these children into local schools. The Delhi High Court had previously dismissed it, stating the matter required a policy decision from the Centre. The NGO argued these children reside in regular homes, not camps.

The Supreme Court has taken up the pressing issue of educational access for Rohingya refugee children living in the national capital. On Monday, the court asked petitioner NGO Social Jurist to clarify whether these children are residing in makeshift camps or regular residential areas.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh engaged with the plea, which raises crucial questions about the schooling of vulnerable refugee children. The NGO's appeal follows a Delhi High Court order from last October that refused to delve into the enrollment matter, citing it as a policy decision for the Centre to address.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court sought concrete details such as the children's living addresses and ration card statuses, underscoring the responsibility of ensuring educational opportunities for these marginalized groups.

