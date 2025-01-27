Curfew Lifted in South Sudan After Deadly Riots Over Alleged Killings

In a significant move, South Sudan has lifted the nationwide curfew that was enforced following nights of deadly riots in the capital, Juba. The unrest was a reaction to accusations against Sudan's military and allied groups over the alleged killings of South Sudanese citizens in Sudan's El Gezira region.

The riots, which took place on January 16 and 17, saw protesters express their anger over the alleged involvement of Sudanese forces in the violence. Human rights organizations have pointed fingers at the Sudanese army, claiming it was responsible for attacks targeting ethnic groups suspected of supporting the Rapid Support Forces, a rebel faction. In response, the Sudanese military condemned these as "individual violations."

The lifting of the curfew, as announced by police spokesperson John Kassara Koang Nhial, signals an improvement in the security situation. "The reason the curfew was lifted is because the security status has improved," Nhial said, acknowledging that demonstrations had calmed and life was returning to normal.

