Maoist Menace: New Wave of Killings in Dantewada

In a fresh incident of violence, two men were killed by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police reported on Thursday. The victims, identified as Baman Kashyap and Anis Ram Poyam, were attacked at their village under the Barsoor police station limits on Wednesday evening.

Upon receiving the alert, security forces swiftly moved to secure the village, located deep within the forest on the Dantewada-Bijapur district border. Authorities disclosed that a pamphlet linked to the Aaamdai Area Committee of the East Bastar division of the Maoists was discovered at the scene, accusing Kashyap of acting as a police informer.

Recent incidents highlight the escalating violence in the Bastar region, where Maoists have killed seven individuals this year alone. These attacks reflect the ongoing turmoil and the challenges faced by the local administration in addressing Maoist insurgency.

