Left Menu

Sudan's Constitutional Shake-Up: Army Takes Charge

Sudan's government has revised the transitional constitution to solidify army dominance, replacing civilian and RSF references. Changes follow army gains and conflicts with the RSF, which talks in Nairobi for a political charter. The move underscores military control as diplomatic efforts falter amidst widespread upheaval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:14 IST
Sudan's Constitutional Shake-Up: Army Takes Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sudan's government has altered the country's transitional constitution to reinforce the army's grip on power, effectively excluding civilian elements and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to government insiders.

These revisions, finalised late Wednesday, mark the first significant updates to Sudan's constitutional framework since conflict erupted in April 2023. This development coincides with army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's preparation of a wartime cabinet while the RSF holds discussions in Nairobi, Kenya. The talks aim to finalize a political charter slated for signing on Friday, establishing the RSF's envisioned "Government of Peace and Unity."

The army-backed government recalled its Kenyan ambassador on Thursday in opposition to the RSF-led discussions. Sudan remains deeply fractured by the army-RSF conflict, spawning a humanitarian crisis and drawing in regional players as diplomatic efforts have stalled. The army, previously on the defensive, now holds influence in Khartoum and seeks to consolidate power via constitutional amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025