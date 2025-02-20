Sudan's Constitutional Shake-Up: Army Takes Charge
Sudan's government has revised the transitional constitution to solidify army dominance, replacing civilian and RSF references. Changes follow army gains and conflicts with the RSF, which talks in Nairobi for a political charter. The move underscores military control as diplomatic efforts falter amidst widespread upheaval.
Sudan's government has altered the country's transitional constitution to reinforce the army's grip on power, effectively excluding civilian elements and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to government insiders.
These revisions, finalised late Wednesday, mark the first significant updates to Sudan's constitutional framework since conflict erupted in April 2023. This development coincides with army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's preparation of a wartime cabinet while the RSF holds discussions in Nairobi, Kenya. The talks aim to finalize a political charter slated for signing on Friday, establishing the RSF's envisioned "Government of Peace and Unity."
The army-backed government recalled its Kenyan ambassador on Thursday in opposition to the RSF-led discussions. Sudan remains deeply fractured by the army-RSF conflict, spawning a humanitarian crisis and drawing in regional players as diplomatic efforts have stalled. The army, previously on the defensive, now holds influence in Khartoum and seeks to consolidate power via constitutional amendments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- constitution
- army
- RSF
- conflict
- politics
- Khartoum
- Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
- coup
- Nairobi
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Advocates for Diplomatic Talks Involving U.S. and Europe to End Ukraine Conflict
Gaza's Path to Rebirth: Rebuilding After Conflict
French Politics: Budget Battles and Power Plays
Gaza's Unending Strife: A History of Conflict and Ceasefire
Trump's Bold Vision for Gaza: Transforming Conflict into Opportunity