Sudan's Constitutional Shake-Up: Army Takes Charge

Sudan's government has altered the country's transitional constitution to reinforce the army's grip on power, effectively excluding civilian elements and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to government insiders.

These revisions, finalised late Wednesday, mark the first significant updates to Sudan's constitutional framework since conflict erupted in April 2023. This development coincides with army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's preparation of a wartime cabinet while the RSF holds discussions in Nairobi, Kenya. The talks aim to finalize a political charter slated for signing on Friday, establishing the RSF's envisioned "Government of Peace and Unity."

The army-backed government recalled its Kenyan ambassador on Thursday in opposition to the RSF-led discussions. Sudan remains deeply fractured by the army-RSF conflict, spawning a humanitarian crisis and drawing in regional players as diplomatic efforts have stalled. The army, previously on the defensive, now holds influence in Khartoum and seeks to consolidate power via constitutional amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)