Infosys Co-Founder and Former IISc Director Face SC/ST Atrocities Case
A case has been filed against Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and former IISc Director Balaram under the SC/ST Atrocities Act. The complainant, Durgappa, alleges false implication in a 2014 honey trap case and claims casteist abuse. Seventeen individuals have been named in the complaint.
- Country:
- India
A high-profile case has been registered against Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, former IISc Director Balaram, and 16 others. The charges include violations under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act, following court orders.
Durgappa, a member of the Bovi community and former faculty at the Indian Institute of Science, alleges that he was wrongfully implicated in a 2014 honey trap scandal, leading to his dismissal. He also claims to have faced caste-based discrimination and threats.
Other accused in the case include several prominent names, but there has been no official comment from the IISc faculty or Gopalakrishnan, a Board of Trustees member.
(With inputs from agencies.)