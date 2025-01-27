Infosys Co-Founder and Former IISc Director Face SC/ST Atrocities Case

A high-profile case has been registered against Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, former IISc Director Balaram, and 16 others. The charges include violations under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act, following court orders.

Durgappa, a member of the Bovi community and former faculty at the Indian Institute of Science, alleges that he was wrongfully implicated in a 2014 honey trap scandal, leading to his dismissal. He also claims to have faced caste-based discrimination and threats.

Other accused in the case include several prominent names, but there has been no official comment from the IISc faculty or Gopalakrishnan, a Board of Trustees member.

(With inputs from agencies.)