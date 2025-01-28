Crown Prince Takes Charge: Key Roles in Tonga's New Government

Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala has assumed significant responsibilities as Tonga's Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs. The appointment was announced merely a week after King Tupou VI appointed 'Aisake Eke as the new Prime Minister.

Tonga stands out as one of the few South Pacific nations with its own military, uniquely led by a sovereign indigenous monarchy. The newly formed cabinet, consisting of 11 members, sees 'Aisake Eke also taking on three additional roles in finance, fisheries, and prisons.

With a population of 107,000, Tonga's governance includes 17 elected parliament representatives and nine chosen by the country's nobility. Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala, 39, continues to build on his experience, having been trained at Australia's defence college in Canberra.

