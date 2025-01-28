Crown Prince Takes Charge: Key Roles in Tonga's New Government
Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala has been appointed as Tonga's Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs. The appointment comes shortly after Prime Minister 'Aisake Eke's installation by King Tupou VI. Eke also assumes roles in finance, fisheries, and prisons in the new 11-member cabinet, indicating significant government restructuring.
Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala has assumed significant responsibilities as Tonga's Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs. The appointment was announced merely a week after King Tupou VI appointed 'Aisake Eke as the new Prime Minister.
Tonga stands out as one of the few South Pacific nations with its own military, uniquely led by a sovereign indigenous monarchy. The newly formed cabinet, consisting of 11 members, sees 'Aisake Eke also taking on three additional roles in finance, fisheries, and prisons.
With a population of 107,000, Tonga's governance includes 17 elected parliament representatives and nine chosen by the country's nobility. Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala, 39, continues to build on his experience, having been trained at Australia's defence college in Canberra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K's Sonamarg.
Lebanon's Prime Ministerial Vote: A Political Tightrope
Prime Minister Modi's Dual Dedication: Naval Might and Cultural Heritage
Iraqi Prime Minister's Pivotal Visit to London: New Era of UK-Iraq Relations
New Leadership in Lebanon: Nawaf Salam Set for Prime Minister Role