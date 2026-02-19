Prime Minister Meloni Clashes with Courts Amid Justice Reform Debate

In the heightened atmosphere surrounding Italy's upcoming justice reform referendum, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has taken aim at the nation's courts, accusing them of obstructing government efforts to curb illegal migration. Her accusations come in the wake of rulings that have spotlighted tensions between the government and judiciary.

A Sicilian court's decision to award Sea-Watch 76,000 euros in compensation for the detention of its ship has sparked a public row. This follows another ruling in which a migrant was granted compensation after being transferred to a repatriation center lacking family notification. These judicial decisions have fueled claims from Meloni's administration of a politicized judiciary.

With the referendum set for March, Meloni's government argues that reform is necessary for judicial impartiality. However, opponents claim it risks undermining the judiciary's independence. As the nation remains divided, voter turnout will be crucial in determining the referendum's outcome and its impact on Meloni's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)