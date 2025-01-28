Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Military Directives: Transgender Policy, Space Defence, and Diversity Rollbacks

President Donald Trump issued an executive order to reshape military policies, focusing on transgender troops, reinstating service members affected by COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and developing a space-based missile defence system. Furthermore, all diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in the Defense Department and Coast Guard are to be eliminated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:49 IST
Trump's Controversial Military Directives: Transgender Policy, Space Defence, and Diversity Rollbacks
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant shift from predecessor policies, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday directing sweeping changes within the U.S. Defense Department. Transgender troops face an uncertain future as the order tasks Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to devise a strategy potentially leading to their military service ban.

The directive also reinstates personnel who exited the forces due to refusing COVID-19 vaccines, challenges diversity initiatives, and pushes forward plans for a space-based missile defence shield — echoing the cold war-era Strategic Defense Initiative, yet with contemporary geopolitical motivations.

While Trump champions these orders as crucial for national security, critics, including organizations like Lambda Legal and Human Rights Campaign, prepare legal opposition, citing potential flaws in the erosion of equitable military representation. This unfolding development reveals a deepening divide on military and social policies as Trump eyes a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025