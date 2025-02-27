Pentagon Memo on Gender Dysphoria and Military Service

In a recent court filing, a Pentagon memo has surfaced, indicating that U.S. service members diagnosed with gender dysphoria will be discharged from the military unless they are given an exemption.

The memo highlights the complex challenges faced by individuals with gender dysphoria in the armed forces and the broader debate on gender identity in military service.

As the conversation continues, this policy raises significant questions about inclusion and identity within one of the nation's pivotal institutions.

