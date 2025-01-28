Left Menu

MBA Student Faces Legal Action Over Controversial Social Media Post

An MBA student from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district has been charged for sharing a controversial video involving a political leader on social media. The police registered a case following a complaint by Harsh Sahu of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. The student later apologized for the post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An MBA student from Rewa district's Awadhesh Pratap Singh University in Madhya Pradesh has come under legal scrutiny after sharing a controversial video online, according to officials on Tuesday.

The incident came to light following a complaint by Harsh Sahu, city secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He alleged that the student used a political leader's controversial statement in a social media reel.

Following the complaint, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh confirmed that charges have been filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The student subsequently issued an apology video, pledging not to repeat the act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

