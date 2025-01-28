Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Dvorichna: Strategic Gain in Eastern Ukraine

Russian troops have gained control over Dvorichna, a settlement in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. The announcement was made by the Russian Defense Ministry and reported by the RIA Novosti news agency. Reuters has not independently confirmed the report as of yet.

Updated: 28-01-2025 14:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development, Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Dvorichna in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, according to the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency. This information was sourced from the country's Defence Ministry.

Despite the report circulating, Reuters has yet to independently verify the claims of Russian advances in the battlefield. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains a critical area of concern internationally.

The takeover of Dvorichna, if confirmed, represents a strategic gain for Russian forces in their eastern offensives. The situation continues to develop as both local and global reactions await further information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

