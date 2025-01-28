In a significant development, Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Dvorichna in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, according to the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency. This information was sourced from the country's Defence Ministry.

Despite the report circulating, Reuters has yet to independently verify the claims of Russian advances in the battlefield. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains a critical area of concern internationally.

The takeover of Dvorichna, if confirmed, represents a strategic gain for Russian forces in their eastern offensives. The situation continues to develop as both local and global reactions await further information.

(With inputs from agencies.)