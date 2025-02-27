Left Menu

Defence Ministry Unveils 'Sashakt Bharat' to Celebrate Armed Forces and Promote Hindi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched 'Sashakt Bharat', a Hindi magazine by the Ministry of Defence, to honor the armed forces and promote Hindi. The magazine features poems, articles on government policies, and emphasizes inclusivity. Attendees included top officials, highlighting the ministry's commitment to cultural unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:03 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony held at South Block, New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the Ministry of Defence's inaugural edition of 'Sashakt Bharat', the bi-annual Hindi magazine. Released on February 27, 2025, the publication shines a light on the bravery, patriotism, and sacrifices of the Armed Forces through poems and includes articles dissecting government policies, penned by Ministry staff from various ranks. This initiative underscores a spirit of inclusivity and unity in diversity.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Singh lauded the Department of Official Language's MoD wing for its role in furthering the use of Hindi. He described Hindi as a cultural thread essential to India's social and cultural unity. Singh called for increased adoption of Hindi, highlighting its importance as a unifying force.

The 'Sashakt Bharat' magazine aims to showcase the creative capacities of MoD employees and motivate them to use Hindi in their daily operations. The magazine will also be available as an e-version on the official MoD website. The launch was attended by notable figures including Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and other senior MoD officials, emphasizing the ministry's commitment to highlighting India's cultural fabric. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

