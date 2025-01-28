Tensions Rise After Sri Lankan Navy Fires on Indian Fishermen

Tensions have flared between India and Sri Lanka following an incident where two Indian fishermen were seriously wounded by the Sri Lankan Navy near Delft Island. Three others suffered minor injuries during the encounter, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Sri Lankan acting high commissioner was summoned to India's Ministry of External Affairs, where a stern protest was lodged. Indian consulate officials in Jaffna have visited the injured fishermen, ensuring they receive necessary medical assistance and support for their families.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo has also addressed the situation with Sri Lankan authorities, emphasizing that the use of force is unacceptable and urging compliance with existing bilateral agreements.

