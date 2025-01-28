Left Menu

Karti Chidambaram's Legal Battle: CBI FIR Controversy Unfolds

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has approached the Delhi High Court to dismiss a CBI FIR that accuses him of helping Diageo Scotland evade a ban on duty-free whisky sales. His plea claims the FIR was registered with undue delay and accuses it of being politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday took legal action by moving the Delhi High Court, seeking to dismiss a CBI FIR lodged against him. The FIR alleges that Chidambaram provided undue relief to Diageo Scotland concerning a ban on the duty-free sale of its whisky.

The plea filed by Karti's counsel argues that there was a significant delay in registering the FIR, branding it as 'illegal' as it was initiated on January 1, long after the alleged offenses from 2004-2010. The complaint is also described as politically motivated and a result of 'regime revenge.'

This marks the fourth case against Karti Chidambaram linked to a 2018 CBI preliminary inquiry into irregularities in FIPB clearance grants during P Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. It includes allegations of suspicious payments to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd by Diageo Scotland. A court has now mandated the CBI to issue a three-day written notice to Karti in the corruption case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

