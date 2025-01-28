Karti Chidambaram's Legal Battle: CBI FIR Controversy Unfolds
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has approached the Delhi High Court to dismiss a CBI FIR that accuses him of helping Diageo Scotland evade a ban on duty-free whisky sales. His plea claims the FIR was registered with undue delay and accuses it of being politically motivated.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday took legal action by moving the Delhi High Court, seeking to dismiss a CBI FIR lodged against him. The FIR alleges that Chidambaram provided undue relief to Diageo Scotland concerning a ban on the duty-free sale of its whisky.
The plea filed by Karti's counsel argues that there was a significant delay in registering the FIR, branding it as 'illegal' as it was initiated on January 1, long after the alleged offenses from 2004-2010. The complaint is also described as politically motivated and a result of 'regime revenge.'
This marks the fourth case against Karti Chidambaram linked to a 2018 CBI preliminary inquiry into irregularities in FIPB clearance grants during P Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. It includes allegations of suspicious payments to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd by Diageo Scotland. A court has now mandated the CBI to issue a three-day written notice to Karti in the corruption case.
