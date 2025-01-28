Ukrainian Actor Ensnared in Mumbai's Towering Investment Fraud Scandal

The Mumbai police arrested Ukrainian actor Armen Ataine on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the Torres investment fraud case, according to officials.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the city police executed the arrest after Ataine's role in the fraudulent activities came to light, sources revealed. Ataine is accused of being the main conduit between Ukrainian and Indian collaborators, connecting them for pivotal meetings about the scam's operations.

Investigations reveal Ataine and another Ukrainian national played essential roles in enticing investors with promises of lucrative returns. The police have arrested six individuals so far, continuing the crackdown on the scheme that has defrauded over 3,700 investors of more than Rs 87 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)