Swift Justice in Pune: Police Arrest Accused in Shocking Crime

In a disturbing incident from Pune district, two men allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman at knifepoint, compelling her and her cousin to engage in an intimate act while they recorded it, according to police authorities.

The harrowing incident unfolded on Saturday night in a secluded area near the victims' home in Shirur tehsil. The two accused, aged in their mid to late 20s, threatened the cousins on a motorbike, forced them to perform an act and then took turns assaulting the woman. They also stole her gold nose ring and pendant before fleeing.

Bravely, the woman contacted police by dialing 112, leading to swift action by law enforcement. The perpetrators were apprehended within hours, with the police commended for their efficiency in tracking down the accused and recovering the stolen jewelry. The suspects are now in custody under relevant sections of the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)