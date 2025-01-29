Left Menu

Trump Signs Executive Order Restricting Gender Transitions for Minors

President Trump has signed an executive order aiming to restrict gender transitions for minors under age 19. The order outlines that federal support for such procedures will not be provided and calls for legal action to oppose them. It's part of efforts to reverse Biden-era policies safeguarding transgender rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 03:49 IST
Trump Signs Executive Order Restricting Gender Transitions for Minors
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant policy move, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday targeting gender transitions for individuals under the age of 19.

Trump asserted that the United States would not provide financial or other forms of support for what he termed 'the so-called transition of a child from one sex to another.' This latest policy aims to strictly enforce laws that restrict these procedures.

The order also affects insurance coverage, instructing federally-run programs such as TRICARE and Medicaid to exclude such care. The Department of Justice has been urged to engage in active litigation to counter such practices, signaling a clear attempt to reverse policies implemented during the Biden administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025