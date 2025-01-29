Trump Signs Executive Order Restricting Gender Transitions for Minors

In a significant policy move, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday targeting gender transitions for individuals under the age of 19.

Trump asserted that the United States would not provide financial or other forms of support for what he termed 'the so-called transition of a child from one sex to another.' This latest policy aims to strictly enforce laws that restrict these procedures.

The order also affects insurance coverage, instructing federally-run programs such as TRICARE and Medicaid to exclude such care. The Department of Justice has been urged to engage in active litigation to counter such practices, signaling a clear attempt to reverse policies implemented during the Biden administration.

